Palm Springs Hits the Fast Lane: Car club announces new chapter, expects to accelerate Community Impact

Fast Lane Drive (FLD), an international exotic car club, is announcing the creation of its newest chapter in Palm Springs.

The organization will kick off its local presence with a club drive scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 25, followed by a soft opening on happening on April 12.

FLD, known for uniting high-performance vehicle enthusiasts with a passion for philanthropy, has a track record of supporting notable causes. Past events have benefited organizations including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, San Diego Coastkeepers and, most recently, helped raise $40,000 for victims of the LA wildfires.

Members range in age from 22 to over 70, with women comprising about one-quarter of the membership.

To join, prospective members must submit an online application and then participate in an in-person interview and trial drive.

