Riverside County’s Department of Animal Services faces scrutiny from local activists

Coachella Valley locals call for action against the Riverside County Department of Animal Services and its funding of animal shelter euthanasia.

For 2024, California was the 2nd highest number of animal shelter euthanasia in the United States with 37,021, according to OC Shelter Pets.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) euthanized 37% of the dogs and cats that enter their shelters, according to 2023 data. That’s 11,189 out of 29,972, according to We Are 90 Riverside.

It also found only 49% of cats and 73% of dogs entering the shelter left alive.

We Are 90 Riverside says it hopes to achieve "No-Kill status", which would need around 8,192 more pets need to be saved per year, which is nearly 5,300 cats and 2,900 dogs.

