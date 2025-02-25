Skip to Content
News

Iconic ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue’s move to new display location set to take place on Tuesday

KESQ
By
Published 10:28 AM

The famous 'Forever Marilyn' statue that stood tall along Museum Way is set to be moved to its final location on Tuesday. There is no exact time set for the official move, but several crews, including a crane operator, are staged in the area ahead of the big transition.

'Forever Marilyn' isn't going too far away, in fact, she's moving about 100 feet to the north of her current location, inside the park nearby.

New Channel Three will have a crew on scene all afternoon to capture the historic transition. Stay with News Channel Three for the very latest updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content