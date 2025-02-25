Iconic ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue’s move to new display location set to take place on Tuesday

The famous 'Forever Marilyn' statue that stood tall along Museum Way is set to be moved to its final location on Tuesday. There is no exact time set for the official move, but several crews, including a crane operator, are staged in the area ahead of the big transition.

'Forever Marilyn' isn't going too far away, in fact, she's moving about 100 feet to the north of her current location, inside the park nearby.

New Channel Three will have a crew on scene all afternoon to capture the historic transition. Stay with News Channel Three for the very latest updates.