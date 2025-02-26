Skip to Content
Desert Hot Springs City Manager on leave

Published 4:55 PM

Acting City Manager Doria Wilms is confirming Desert Hot Springs City Manager Frank J. Luckino is currently on leave of his duties.

Wilms gave the following statement: "I cannot confirm the below reference [Luckino] submitted a resignation. What I can confirm is that Frank had an unexpected family emergency and has been out of the office to care for his father. I have been named acting City Manager in his absence to ensure the day to day management of city operations."

Luckino took over the City Manager job in Desert Hot Springs in November 2023. He was previously City Manager in both the cities of 29 Palms and Blythe.

