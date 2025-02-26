‘Forever Marilyn’ on her way to her forever location

Wednesday will mark the third day of 'Forever Marilyn's move to her permanent pedestal.



There is no exact time set for the official move today, but several crews, including a crane operator, have been staged in the area ahead of the big transition since Monday. The beginning of the week was mostly spent conducting measurements and constructing the new platform, and Tuesday was used to conduct a 'test flight' to ensure all of the equipment was safe and the dimensions correct. The statue was originally supposed to be moved on Tuesday, but some delays and re-measurements pushed the transition to Wednesday.

The crew came back on scene early Wednesday morning to set up for the move, which should take place sometime in the afternoon or evening, should everything go according to plan. Winds are a slight concern as they continued to pick up in the late morning, but workers have made progress, securing the statue's torso and adjusting the platform.

'Forever Marilyn' isn't going too far away, in fact, she's moving about 100 feet to the north of her current location, inside the park nearby.

