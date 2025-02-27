Indio family of 5 left homeless after house fire

Irene Heredia and her family of 5 are now looking for a new place to call home, after a house fire destroyed everything they own.

On February 22, a fire tore through the home's attic, paving a path of destruction.

Tonight at 5, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij speaks with the Heredia family and takes a look at how their hopes to find a new home could be an uphill battle.

The Heredia family is fundraising on Gofundme. If you'd like to contribute, visit Help the Heredia Family Rebuild After Fire