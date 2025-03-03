Banning woman killed in crash on Highway 111 near Palm Springs Monday morning

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A Banning woman was pronounced dead following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning along Highway 111 near Palm Springs.

The crash was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Highway 111, north of Overture Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a white Mazda SUV and a black Ford F-150 pickup.

Police said the Mazda was traveling southbound on Highway 111 when the Ford crossed in front of it. The Mazda broadsided the Ford.

The driver of the Mazda was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where she was later pronounced dead, CHP confirmed.

Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the Ford had complaint of pain. There were no other injuries.