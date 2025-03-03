Special election for three CVUSD trustee seats takes place Tuesday

A special election will be held Tuesday for three Coachella Valley Unified School District trustee seats impacted by an issue with ballots in Imperial County.

CVUSD trustee areas one, two, and four will be on the ballots -- after the district announced they were accidentally excluded from Imperial County ballots just a day before the election.

The district's boundaries extend into both Riverside and Imperial counties.

There is no election in Riverside County on Tuesday, but the release of the results from November has been on hold since then.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters will release their certified results at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Imperial County results are set to be certified by March 18.

