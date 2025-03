BIG BEAR, Calif. (KESQ) - We're on pip watch at the Big Bear bald eagle nest!

Pips have been confirmed on two of the eggs, the Friends of Big Bear Valley announced.

The first pip was confirmed Sunday afternoon.

A second egg showed a pip Monday morning.

Officials said it may take a day or more for the chick to fully emerge from the shell.

It's been three years since one of the eggs hatched at the nest.