46 dogs find new homes during free adoption event at Riverside County Fair

Riverside, Calif. (KESQ) – 46 dogs found new homes during a free adoption event at the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival.

The adoption event was hosted by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS). The agency continues to offer free dog and puppy adoptions now through March 8th to address the increased number of dogs entering the shelters.

County officials said dog intakes have increased significantly over the past 12 months and every shelter kennel is full, many with two or three dogs sharing space. The department is asking for the community’s help to immediately get at least 150 dogs adopted or into foster homes.

“A fee-waived adoption program is moral, just and supportive for both our pets and those who wish to adopt,” said Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “I prefer that those fees be used by the owner to give their adopted pet extra loving attention, however they see fit. Perhaps a new toy, a new blanket and sleep space, ensure their pet is well fed and has proper food, or to take their pet on a vacation or an exciting outing. Ultimately, pets are our loved ones, and this is one small way that I and the county can further support pet adopters.”

All the dogs adopted at the fair came from the Coachella Valley Animal Campus, and adopters from across the Inland Empire took advantage of the free adoptions.

The county highlighted one of the adoptions, a one-year-old bullterrier named Lola. She was adopted by the Erickson family because they could not stop thinking about her after seeing her when they first visited the adoption tent with their two young boys.

“She’s been an absolute missing piece to our family and is the most loving pet we have ever had,” said Michelle Erickson. “Such a surprising turn of events on a random day at the fair has changed our family for the better and we couldn’t be happier!”

Potential adopters can visit any of the four shelter locations during open hours to meet adoptable dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens. Open hours for the Coachella Valley, San Jacinto and Western Riverside shelters are as follows: Monday - Tuesday, Thursday- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Blythe Animal Shelter is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

To view adoptable pets, visit www.rcdas.org/adoptable-pets and for more information call 1-888-636-7387 (PETS).

If you want to help but cannot adopt, officials ask that you consider signing up to foster at www.rcdas.org/support/foster-care. You’ll be contacted right away with simple instructions about how to get your foster pet.