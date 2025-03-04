Skip to Content
Local reaction ahead of President Trump’s joint remarks to Congress

Demonstrators are set to protest the Trump administration on Tuesday outside La Quinta City Hall. This ahead of President Trump's joint remarks to Congress Tuesday evening.

An NPR poll released Monday reports 53% of respondents think the state of the union is not strong. About the same number think the country is headed in the wrong direction. 56% think President Trump is rushing to make changes without considering their impacts.

Strong sentiments on the other side of the aisle as well. The same poll finds more than 8 out of 10 Republicans think Trump is doing what needs to be done to get the country on track.

Stay with News Channel 3 for reaction from both sides.

