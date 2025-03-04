Palm Springs Police Department teams up with Riverside University Health System to address homeless mental health crises

The Palm Springs Police Department is teaming up with the Riverside university Health System to launch a Community Behavioral Assessment Team.

According to the PSPD, this program is designed to provide a compassionate and effective response to individuals experiencing mental health crises, substance use issues, and homelessness.

“CBAT represents a significant step forward in how we respond to mental health crises in our community,” said Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza, with the PSPD.

The department also says CBAT pairs Officer Joshua Crocker of the Palm Springs Police Department with Rita Romero, a Licensed Behavioral Health Specialist from RUHS. Together, they will respond to calls for service involving individuals in crisis, ensuring these situations are handled with expertise, care, and a focus on connecting people to appropriate resources.

“By working together with the Riverside University Health System, we can ensure that individuals in crisis receive the care they need while reducing the burden on our patrol officers," said Araiza. "Josh and Rita are the perfect team to lead this initiative and make a real difference in our community.”

CBAT is a collaborative effort aimed at improving outcomes for individuals in crisis while enhancing community safety. The team will respond to calls involving:

• Welfare checks for individuals at risk of self-harm or neglect.

• High-risk behaviors, such as barricades or elevated surfaces.

• Violent or armed subjects experiencing a mental health crisis.

• Critical incidents requiring psychological first aid or de-escalation.

• Mental health-related criminal acts.

• Domestic violence and family disturbances with a behavioral health component.

The Palm Springs Police Department says it is implementing this program to address the root causes of crisis situations. CBAT also aims to reduce the need for repeated law enforcement contacts, emergency room visits, and incarcerations. Unlike traditional patrol responses, CBAT is different because it operates as a specialized team, combining the expertise of law enforcement and behavioral health professionals.

• Officer Joshua Crocker provides scene safety, de-escalation, and law enforcement expertise.

• Rita Romero, the RUHS clinician, conducts mental health assessments, crisis intervention, and connects individuals to appropriate services.

This team-based response ensures that both safety and care are prioritized, allowing individuals in crisis to receive the support they need while reducing strain on patrol officers.

The CBAT program offers several advantages to the Palm Springs community:

• Compassionate Crisis Response: Individuals in crisis are met with understanding and not punishment.

• Resource Connection: CBAT ensures that those in need are linked to mental health care, substance use treatment, and housing services.

• Reduced Patrol Caseload: By handling complex behavioral health calls, CBAT allows patrol units to focus on other critical responsibilities.

• Improved Public Safety and Trust: The team’s approach promotes transparency, reduces stigma around mental health, and strengthens community-police relations.

CBAT will operate Tuesday through Friday, with flexibility to adjust hours based on operational needs and community demands. The team will also conduct follow-ups to ensure individuals remain connected to care and services after the initial crisis has passed.