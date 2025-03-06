City of Palm Springs faces lawsuit over planned warehouse project

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Palm Springs is facing a new lawsuit. "Advocates for the Environment" has filed a complaint to stop the city from moving forward on its planned warehouse project.

The warehouse will be nearly 740 thousand square feet, located at the northwest corner of North Indian Canyon Drive and 19th Avenue.

Back in January, the City Council gave the green light for the project, approving the development that could create hundreds of jobs. Opponents claim the project will have negative environmental impacts.

Advocates for the Environment is hoping the City of Palm Springs will halt plans.

As of Thursday, City officials say the city has not been served in the lawsuit, saying, "The City Council voted to advance the project in accordance with applicable regulation and policy."

