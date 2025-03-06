Skip to Content
Two displaced by attic fire in Banning

Published 10:55 AM

BANNING, Calif (KESQ) - Firefighters knocked down an attic fire at a residence in Banning, authorities said today.  

The structural blaze was first reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story house in the 300 block of East Barbour Street, according to a Riverside County Fire Department statement published later that evening.

An arriving unit reported smoke coming from the chimney, leading to the discovery of the attic fire, which was knocked down at 5:45 p.m.   

Units remained at the location for at least one hour to perform overhaul, the department reported. Two adults displaced by the flames declined Red Cross assistance.

