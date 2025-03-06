Skip to Content
News

Uncovering the Truth at the Border: The Northern Side – Tonight at 6PM

By
today at 10:51 AM
Published 10:46 AM

President Donald Trump has imposed a 25 percent tax on Canadian imports and 10 percent on Canadian energy.

Now, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is retaliating, placing tariffs on more than 100 billion of American goods over 21 days.

Mexico and China also experiencing taxes.

The last two weeks, News Channel 3’s John White took you to the Mexico border. What we uncovered is a sense of renewed purpose for the border patrol and a decreased amount of illegal immigration. This as inside the country we found many concerned citizens about what could come next.

Thursday at 6:00 p.m., News Channel 3 I-Team investigator Karen Devien looks to the north and reaction from Canadians wintering in the Coachella Valley and their contribution to our economy.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karen Devine

Karen Devine is celebrating her 29th year delivering the local news as an anchor and reporter in the Palm Springs television market. Learn more about Karen here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content