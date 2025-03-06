Uncovering the Truth at the Border: The Northern Side – Tonight at 6PM

President Donald Trump has imposed a 25 percent tax on Canadian imports and 10 percent on Canadian energy.

Now, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is retaliating, placing tariffs on more than 100 billion of American goods over 21 days.

Mexico and China also experiencing taxes.

The last two weeks, News Channel 3’s John White took you to the Mexico border. What we uncovered is a sense of renewed purpose for the border patrol and a decreased amount of illegal immigration. This as inside the country we found many concerned citizens about what could come next.

Thursday at 6:00 p.m., News Channel 3 I-Team investigator Karen Devien looks to the north and reaction from Canadians wintering in the Coachella Valley and their contribution to our economy.