DESERT CHAT EPISODE 118
In this week's episode of Desert Chat we see segments from Coachella Valley Behavioral Health, Alzheimers Coachella Valley, Palm Springs Animal Shelter and more!
In this week's episode of Desert Chat we see segments from Coachella Valley Behavioral Health, Alzheimers Coachella Valley, Palm Springs Animal Shelter and more!
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.