7 dogs die after carport fire at Palm Springs home

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Seven dogs were killed and several other animals were rescued after a carport fire at a Palm Springs home Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at around 12:45 p.m. on the 2400 block of Starr Road.

Seven other dogs and four cats were rescued. They are being evaluated by the Palm Springs Animal Control, according to Captain Ronald Skyberg of the Palm Springs Fire Department.

One occupant from the home was also transported to the hospital for evaluation. There were no other injuries reported.

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating the incident.

