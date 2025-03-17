Rising rent impacting some local small businesses

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - It's becoming more expensive to own a business.

According to the latest retail submarket report from Riverside County, rents for retail space in the Coachella Valley are rising.

However, rent growth is decelerating. In 2022, market asking rent growth was at 5.6 percent. The second quarter of 2024 saw growth of 3.4 percent.

But for some business owners, it's not enough to remain business as usual.

