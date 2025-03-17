San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy dies in crash during chase

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KESQ) - The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is mourning one of its own on Monday after a deputy was killed when his patrol car slammed into a pole during a chase in Victorville.

Officials say the deputy, whose name has not yet been released, was chasing an auto theft suspect. Deputies received a call about a possible stolen vehicle shortly before 11:00 a.m., and the suspect vehicle was spotted by a deputy from the Victorville City Station.

A chase began, and during the pursuit, the deputy was involved in a crash near the intersection of El Evado and Seneca Roads. His patrol car crashed into a bystander's car, which caused the deputy's vehicle to slam into a light pole.

The force of the crash split the patrol car in half. The deputy was critically injured and died at the scene, sheriff's officials confirmed.

Vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies escorted the deputy's body in a procession across local freeways to the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office.

A woman in her 20s was in the bystander vehicle involved in the crash. She suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The reportedly stolen vehicle that prompted the chase was eventually tracked down, and authorities made arrests.