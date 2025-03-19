Closing arguments begin in death penalty case of Palm Desert man convicted of killing his one-year-old child

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The penalty phase for the trial of Adam Slater, a Palm Desert man convicted earlier this month of killing his one-year-old daughter, is wrapping up.

Today, the prosecution and defense are expected to deliver their closing arguments.

Last week, the prosecution and Slater's defense attorneys outlined their opening arguments for this phase of the trial.

Since then, jurors have heard witness testimony. After closing arguments wrap up, the jury will be asked to decide the punishment Slater will receive: the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Stay with News Channel Three for the latest on this case.