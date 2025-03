Staff at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens are dealing with bird flu at one of its habitats.

Netting has taken place over the last few months. Officials said some animals have stayed in their habitats with netting while others have been taken off-site to be quarantined. It depends on how vulnerable they are to the bird flu.

News Channel 3's Athena Jjreij speaks with zoo staff, she'll have some good news to share. Watch the report at 5 and 6 p.m.