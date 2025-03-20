Skip to Content
Police activity in downtown Palm Springs near Kimpton Rowan Hotel

KESQ
today at 7:12 PM
Published 7:04 PM

There was a heavy police presence near the Kimpton Rowan hotel on Belardo Road in downtown Palm Springs just before 6:30 Thursday evening.

News Channel 3's crew was at the scene - Emergency vehicles were present, with crime scene tape surrounding the hotel entrance.

We're talking with witnesses, and will have more information as we receive it. We reached out to the Palm Springs police and fire departments for more info but have not heard back.

Watch News Channel 3 at 10 and 11 p.m. for the latest details.

Cynthia White

