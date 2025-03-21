Fans gear up for IndyCar Grand Prix at Thermal, full weekend of high-speed fun

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – It's almost time for the IndyCar Grand Prix and fans are gear up for a weekend of high-speed fun at Thermal Club.

Friday's practice schedules gives fans the chance to see their favorite drivers in action before the races on Saturday and Sunday. With a event space full of entertainment amenities, including "The Pit Stop," with a local DJ, food trucks, games and more, the fans have plenty of space for fun activities.

With nearly a year of preparations, Thermal Club is ready to welcome fans, the 27 drivers and their crew.

Stay with News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear from fans about their love for IndyCar and who they're most excited to see this race weekend.