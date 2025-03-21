Warm for the First Weekend of Spring

We are warming up as we head into our first weekend of Spring!

Nice and warm to wrap up the work week with day time high temps in the upper 80s this afternoon and Saturday.

High pressure off the coast begins to really amplify as we head into Sunday and Monday leading to a significant warming trend, with numerous spots around the Coachella Valley climbing to 10-15 degrees above normal.

We'll very slowly see a "cooling" trend back to near seasonal temperatures as we head into the second half of next week.