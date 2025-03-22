Skip to Content
Wife, suspect accused of killing CalFire Captain arrested in Mexicali

today at 10:49 PM
Published 8:44 PM

Yolanda Marodi, the wife of CalFire Captain Rebecca Marodi and suspect in her murder, has been arrested in Mexico.

The State Citizen Security Force in Baja California announced Marodi's arrest Saturday. Officials say the arrest comes as a result of "information exchanges" between Mexico and U.S. law enforcement.

Mexican authorities say Marodi was arrested near a hotel in the Ferrocarril neighborhood of Mexicali.

The arrest comes over a month after Rebecca "Becky" Marodi was stabbed to death in her San Diego County home.

Via court records, News Channel 3 discovered Yolanda pled guilty to murdering her estranged husband over 20 years ago.

It is unknown at this time if Yolanda Marodi has been extradited to the United States.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on this breaking story.

Athena Jreij

