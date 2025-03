A fire has burned two-to-three acres in Thermal Monday morning.

The fire was reported at around 11:20 a.m. near Highway 86 and 72nd Avenue.

According to CAL FIRE, the blaze is burning at a moderate rate with heavy fuel.

8 additional engines have been requested.

Smoke is visible in parts of the Coachella Valley.

Smoke visible in La Quinta

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.