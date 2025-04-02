Brush fire burns 25 acres in Mecca, evacuation orders issued
Update 1:40 p.m.
An evacuation order has been issued for zone RVC-2190-A; north of Avenue 69, south of Avenue 67, west of Lincoln street, and east of Avenue 86.
EVACUATION MAP: https://go.genasys.com/yq6su1
Update 1:10 p.m.
The fire has grown to 25 acres, CAL FIRE confirmed.
Original Report 11:40 a.m.
MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - A brush fire has burned 5 to 10 acres in the Mecca area Wednesday morning.
The vegetation fire is burning near the area of Lincoln Street and 68th Avenue.
CAL FIRE officials confirmed the blaze sparked a second fire near 64th Avenue and Grant Street.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.