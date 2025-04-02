Brush fire burns 25 acres in Mecca, evacuation orders issued

Update 1:40 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for zone RVC-2190-A; north of Avenue 69, south of Avenue 67, west of Lincoln street, and east of Avenue 86.

Evacuation map as of 1:30 p.m. (4/2/25)

EVACUATION MAP: https://go.genasys.com/yq6su1

Update 1:10 p.m.

The fire has grown to 25 acres, CAL FIRE confirmed.

Original Report 11:40 a.m.

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - A brush fire has burned 5 to 10 acres in the Mecca area Wednesday morning.

The vegetation fire is burning near the area of Lincoln Street and 68th Avenue.

CAL FIRE officials confirmed the blaze sparked a second fire near 64th Avenue and Grant Street.

