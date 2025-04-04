Skip to Content
Find Food Bank telethon tonight

today at 5:57 AM
Published 5:56 AM

Tonight, from 7-8 PM, don't miss out on the chance to make a difference in our community! This incredible fundraising event is a critical part of FIND Food Bank's mission to serve those in need across our region. While the telethon will air this evening, you don’t have to wait to make an impact—you can donate online now and help support FIND’s essential services and programs.

The funds raised today will go toward continuing FIND Food Bank’s mission to provide nutritious food to individuals and families facing food insecurity. This year, the event will also contribute to the completion of FIND’s new expansion warehouse and workforce development center, helping to increase their capacity to serve more people and strengthen local communities.

Last year, we raised over $300,000, and this year, we're hoping to exceed that goal with the support of generous donors like you. Your contribution will make a direct impact, ensuring that FIND can continue to provide food, services, and programs that lift up those in need.

