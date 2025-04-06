Suspect arrested after reported shooting in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – According to a Facebook post from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Palm Drive and Ironwood Drive on Saturday evening. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim and found no one was injured in the incident. During an investigation, officers identified the suspect’s location. With the assistance of Riverside County Sheriff deputies, a surround and call-out was conducted at a nearby residence. The suspect ultimately surrendered without incident and is now in custody.

