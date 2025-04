PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A crash shut down a portion of N Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs for several hours Monday afternoon.

Details on the crash remain limited. News Channel 3 video at the scene showed at least one SUV involved.

N Gene Autry Trail was closed from Tamarisk to District Center Drive, however, it reopened just before 3:00 p.m.

