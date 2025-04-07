The Springs announces $16M golf course irrigation, renovation project

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – After 50 years of historic and exclusive play, The Springs is ready to tee off on a new course.

The Springs HOA Board of Directors announced a $16 million project set to begin April 7 for irrigation and renovation of its golf course.

HOA Board President Joan Boomsma said the project implements thoughtful and "often sustainable" upgrades. The course will keep it's difficulty, but its playability will improve for all players. The project will feature a redesign and rebuild of green complexes that will replace its current Bentgrass with Bermudagrass.

While maintaining the perfect landscaping materials is important, it will also increase accessibility for play. The renovation will bring new forward tees for players of all skill levels, a driving range reconstruction and bunker reshaping.

The reconstruction will be led by golf course architect Cary Bickler, who was a design intern working with original designer Desmond Muirhead during the course creation half a century ago.

