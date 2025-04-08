Locals hold fundraiser for teen recovering from downtown Palm Springs stabbing

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – A juvenile stabbing incident on March 20 left two teens hospitalized, one of which is currently in the intensive care unit.

The 15-year-old's family reports the victim was attacked in downtown Palm Springs during VillageFest, near the Kimpton Rowan Hotel. According to the family's GoFundMe, he was stabbed in the nose and brain and used as a human shield during a violent altercation.

At the Thursday night stabbing, witnesses told police a physical altercation occurred among several minors, which began on the street level behind the hotel and moved into the underground parking structure.

At the time police had confirmed one teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a witness told News Channel 3 the teen was stabbed in the leg.

Days after the altercation, it was revealed there was a second teen in the stabbing. Palm Springs Police provided limited information but said the teen is expect to recover.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives arrested a 17-year-old boy from Desert Hot Springs in connection with the stabbing of the first victim.

The later confirmed second victims family is asking the Coachella Valley community for help with fundraising for the teens medical expenses during his recovery. The family reports on the GoFundMe "he is fighting for his life as doctors work to stop a persistent brain bleed."

On Tuesday, organizers planned a financial aid fundraiser in Cathedral City selling tacos and accepting donations.

For information on the taco fundraiser click HERE

For the families GoFundMe go to gofundme.com

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from organizers and family on his recovery.