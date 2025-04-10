CVAG Energy & Sustainability Committee to discuss Gas Appliance Phase-Out

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) will convene its Energy & Sustainability Committee at noon today to discuss major regional and statewide energy initiatives, including stricter air quality rules and a new fellowship program aimed at fostering sustainability careers.

The meeting will take place at the CVAG Conference Room, 73-710 Fred Waring Drive, Suite 104, in Palm Desert. Public participation is available in person or virtually via Zoom.

We'll have more details on the meeting coming up tonight on News Channel 3.