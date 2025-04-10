Skip to Content
CVAG Energy & Sustainability Committee to discuss Gas Appliance Phase-Out

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) will convene its Energy & Sustainability Committee at noon today to discuss major regional and statewide energy initiatives, including stricter air quality rules and a new fellowship program aimed at fostering sustainability careers.

The meeting will take place at the CVAG Conference Room, 73-710 Fred Waring Drive, Suite 104, in Palm Desert. Public participation is available in person or virtually via Zoom.

