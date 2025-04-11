Record heat anticipated again today

Palm Springs tied the all-time heat record for April 10th yesterday, hitting 101 late in the afternoon. That tied the previous 1989 record.

I'm anticipating temps in that range again today before we see some modest cooling through the weekend as high pressure still dominates the forecast.

We're still in the "Crescent of Heat" that could result in record highs this afternoon.

By tomorrow, the heatwave moves a little farter East, allowing us to drop back into double digits.

Be sure you're taking the necessary heat safety precautions to keep yourself healthy.

Temps will gradually ease through the weekend and into next week. We still remain above average, but highs will stay in the double digits next week.