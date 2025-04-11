Skip to Content
News

Record heat anticipated again today

By
Updated
today at 6:21 AM
Published 6:01 AM

Palm Springs tied the all-time heat record for April 10th yesterday, hitting 101 late in the afternoon. That tied the previous 1989 record.

I'm anticipating temps in that range again today before we see some modest cooling through the weekend as high pressure still dominates the forecast.

We're still in the "Crescent of Heat" that could result in record highs this afternoon.

By tomorrow, the heatwave moves a little farter East, allowing us to drop back into double digits.

Be sure you're taking the necessary heat safety precautions to keep yourself healthy.

Temps will gradually ease through the weekend and into next week. We still remain above average, but highs will stay in the double digits next week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content