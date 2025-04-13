NYLON House returns to Coachella with a splash, including a special performance by Cameron Dove

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ)-- NYLON House made its long-awaited return to the Coachella Valley for a star-studded night of music and culture.

The event, now in it's seventh year has become one of the most coveted Coachella after parties of the season. This year, the massive event kicked off on April 11th, at Maraza, in Thermal.

After arriving, thousands of guests were led along an illuminated pathway that turned into the ultimate beauty experience. This years theme: Deep Dive.

Ulta Beauty partnered up with NYLON House as 2025's title sponsor and exclusive beauty retail partner to create the under-the-sea experience, complete with Ulta Beauty Collection samples and a hair and makeup bar run by professional stylists.

Guests also got to let loose at the oceanic beauty experience with exclusive giveaways and a photoshoot opportunity with Plan B. Partygoers were even treated with free festival statement pieces from Marshalls’ Good Stuff Style House, and received makeup touch-ups at COVERGIRL’s desert-inspired pop-up. Sally Hansen was there to give everyone festival-ready manicures, and thousands of people stepped up to get free piercings by Banter throughout the night. Adidas was there to sample its newest Vibes fragrance collection and new mood-boosting uni-sex scents.

Austin Millz Perris Howard Dove Cameron

This year's event featured a stacked DJ lineup, including sets by James Hype and Austin Millz. The night ended with a special performance by award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Dove Cameron, who performed her song “Too Much” ahead of her forthcoming album.

Dove Cameron

The evening also celebrated the release of NYLON’s latest broadsheet, featuring global icon Tyla as the cover star.

Several celebrity guests made appearances, including Brooklyn Beckham, Maria Georgas, Susie Evans, Cheyanne King, Shaun Ross, Tara Yummy, Lance Bass, Mark Tuan, Fannita Leggett, the Montana Boyz, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Olivia Holt, Tayme Thapthimthong, Karreuche Tran, Gavin Casalegno, Chris Colfer, Blake Gray, Dale Moss, Tinx, Ariana Madix, Ava Max and more.