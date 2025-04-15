Egg prices reach record high ahead of Easter

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Last month, the average cost for a dozen eggs in the U.S. rose to $6.23. Last year, the average price was $2.99.

With the high demand for eggs ahead of Easter, officials don't expect the price to go down until at least after the holiday.

As a result, some people are taking to social media to share alternatives, such as painting potatoes and marshmallows.

Is the high price putting a crack in Easter traditions for families here in the Valley?

