Man accused of threatening to bomb Coachella expected in court

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – A man who allegedly told security guards he would be “responsible for a bombing” at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is slated to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Security guards at the Agua Caliente Casino in Cathedral City caught wind of Davis Darvish, 40, of Santa Monica saying he intended to bomb the nearby festival. After, guards quickly alerted police.

Darvish is facing charges of making a false bomb report, and remains in custody on $1 million bail, according to booking records.

Officers tracked down Darvish's Tesla using Flock ALPR - a system of surveillance cameras capable of reading and tracking license plates in real time. Investigators accessed DMV records to confirm the vehicle's owner, then began searching for the Tesla's movements throughout the Coachella Valley within minutes.

The car was found in Palm Springs and there was no immediate threat to festivalgoers or the public, according to police. When found, Darvish initially drove away from police, and attempted to walk away from his vehicle, but was taken into custody without resistance.

The vehicle search turned up with no explosives, weapons, or materials related to bomb-making, according to police.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information as Darvish is expected in court on Wednesday.