One hospitalized after fire damages structure, RV in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - One person was sent to the hospital after a fire damaged an RV and a structure in Coachella on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at around 9:00 a.m. on the 84700 block of Avenue 53.

According to CAL FIRE, firefighters arrived at the scene and reported a fully involved RV with flames extending into a residential structure. The structure sustained moderate damage, but residents were not displaced.

The fire was contained at around 9:45 a.m.

One person was treated for moderate injuries and transported to a local trauma center via ground ambulance.

Firefighters will be committed for approximately three hours for overhaul.

There was no word on a possible cause of the fire. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.