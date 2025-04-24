Senior centers taking extra precautions to keep residents safe from poor air quality

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Recent poor air quality, driven by strong winds and dust, continues to impact people across the Valley, especially senior.

Seniors are more susceptible to respiratory complications due to poor air quality, exacerbating preexisting conditions.

The latest "State of the Air" report by the American Lung Association finds Riverside County overtook Los Angeles County as the most polluted region.

News Channel 3 is looking into what local senior centers are doing to keep their residents safe.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.