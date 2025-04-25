I-Team investigation: “The Plantation: Men Only”

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Plantation Golf Club on Monroe Street in Indio is one of the few men-only clubs remaining in the country.

Now, it's the target of a lawsuit by JCM Farming, Inc. alleging the policy is discriminatory and a violation of California's Unruh Civil Rights Act.

News Channel 3 I-Team Investigator John White will bring you a look inside the dispute between the two sides that also includes a disagreement over the growing of date palm trees.

Also, hear from multiple sides, including the woman who challenged Augusta National Golf Club on the issue over 20 years ago, and someone else who's faced litigation from the same company that he says damaged his business.

You can see "Plantation: Men Only" Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Local 2 and at 7:00 p.m. On KESQ News Channel 3.