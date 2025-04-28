Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez announces AB 1145, Tristin’s Bill, passes out of Transportation Committee with strong support

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) – Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez (R-Indio) announced Monday that AB 1145, also known as Tristin’s Bill, passed out of the Assembly Transportation Committee with bipartisan support.

This milestone moves the bill one step closer to becoming law and bringing much-needed safety oversight to dangerous mountain highways like California’s Highway 74.

"Highway 74 was never built for the kind of heavy truck traffic it now endures daily. Tristin’s Bill is about saving lives. I want to thank the members of the Transportation Committee for recognizing the urgency of this issue and moving this bill forward. Together, we are taking the first step toward real solutions for communities that have waited far too long for safety and accountability on our roads," said Gonzalez.

The bill is named in memory of Tristin Bourgeois, a 27-year-old La Quinta resident who died in a crash with a big rig on Highway 74 near Vista Point in Palm Desert in Oct. 2024. AB 1145 directs Caltrans to conduct a comprehensive safety study of Highway 74 and similar roads across the state. The legislation aims to address serious concerns surrounding semi-truck traffic, hazardous road conditions, and enforcement gaps that have plagued these roads for years.