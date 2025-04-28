Pride monument to be unveiled in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, California (KESQ) - A new civil rights monument honoring the LGBTQ+ community is coming to Palm Springs.

A special media preview of the Pride Monument is set for Monday, April 28, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the Thompson Hotel’s Whisky Park Terrace.

Organizers say the sculpture will serve as a lasting tribute to the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Greater Palm Springs. It’s also designed to act as a beacon of hope for future generations and a powerful educational tool about the community’s rich history and culture.

The event will feature presentations from Ron deHarte, president and CEO of Palm Springs Pride; Al Jones, president of the Monument Board of Directors; and Jim Isermann, the artist behind the design.