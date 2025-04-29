Five-year-old boy injured in Indio shooting, family says

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A five-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Indio Monday afternoon, family told News Channel 3.

The shooting was reported just before 1:00 p.m. in the area of Deglet Noor and Avenue 44.

Family added that the boy's mother was also injured, but they were unsure if it was a gunshot wound.

Details from police remain limited.

