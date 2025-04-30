Rancho Mirage private school teacher arrested, accused of molesting teen

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – A teacher and coach from the Coachella Valley is under arrest, facing multiple felony charges for allegedly molesting a teenager over two years.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Stephen Spurlock was taken into custody after a 16-year-old called 911 to report ongoing abuse. Investigators say the victim was just 14 when the alleged molestation began.

Spurlock, who teaches and coaches at a private school in Rancho Mirage, was arrested after detectives served a search warrant at his Yucca Valley home. Deputies say they recovered evidence linked to the case during the search.

Spurlock now faces several serious charges, including sodomy, lewd acts with a child, and continuous sexual abuse. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, May 1st.

The sheriff’s department believes there may be additional victims in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station at 760-366-4175.

