Two Mecca schools on lockdown after nearby train theft

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two schools in Mecca have been placed on lockdown after a train was robbed nearby, CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Frances Esparza confirmed to News Channel 3.

Saul Martinez Elementary School and Mecca Elementary School are on lockdown as a precautionary measure because air support is above the campuses, Esparza said.

Esparza confirmed that all students are safe.

News Channel 3 reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office for more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.