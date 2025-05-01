Skip to Content
News

Two Mecca schools on lockdown after nearby train theft

KESQ
By
New
Published 2:28 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two schools in Mecca have been placed on lockdown after a train was robbed nearby, CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Frances Esparza confirmed to News Channel 3.

Saul Martinez Elementary School and Mecca Elementary School are on lockdown as a precautionary measure because air support is above the campuses, Esparza said.

Esparza confirmed that all students are safe.

News Channel 3 reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office for more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content