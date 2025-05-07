Deputies ask for public’s help identifying anti-Semitic graffiti suspects in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County Sheriff's Office released photos of suspects believed to be behind a series of anti-Semitic graffiti in Palm Desert.

The first graffiti incident report happened last Wednesday just before 10 p.m. on the 73000 block of El Paseo.

"The caller reported drawings of swastikas on a store window. Deputies arrived and reviewed surveillance video where an unidentified male adult was seen drawing the swastika on the window with a marker," reads an RSO news release.

The second incident was reported on Sunday, May 4 at around 7:40 a.m. in the 45000 block of Deep Canyon Road.

"Upon arrival, deputies found an electrical box spray-painted with swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti. Additional anti-Semitic graffiti was located at several locations within the same general area," RSO wrote in a news release

The Palm Desert Station Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation and obtained video surveillance footage of two unidentified male suspects.

The Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in both cases.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Investigator Grasso at 760–836–1600, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Dispatch non-emergency number at 951–776–1099, or submit an anonymous tip through Riverside County Crime Stoppers.