Two drivers killed in Mecca crash

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people are dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Mecca.

The two-vehicle crash was first reported just after Noon in the area of SR-111 and 69th Avenue.

Officer David Torres of the California Highway Patrol said it appears that the drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person also sustained injuries, however, further information was not available.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.