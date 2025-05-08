WATCH LIVE: White smoke rises from Vatican as cardinals agree on Pope Francis’ successor

Originally Published: 08 MAY 25 12:08 ET

Updated: 08 MAY 25 12:10 ET

By Rob Picheta, CNN

(CNN) — White smoke has risen above the Sistine Chapel, the signal that cardinals have chosen a new pope on the second day of the conclave.

His identity, and the name he will take as pontiff, will be revealed soon.

Cardinals took two days to select a new pontiff, matching the timeline from the previous two gatherings and suggesting that a leading candidate quickly impressed his peers during the secretive process.

Francis and Benedict XVI were both revealed in the evening of the conclave’s second day, while John Paul II, the longest-reigning pope of modern times, was selected on the third day in 1978.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…

