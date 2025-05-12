Skip to Content
Gene Autry closes at the Whitwater Wash in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Gene Autry has once again closed at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs.

The roadway typically closes during windy days due to low visibility and sand buildup.

There's no word on whether Indian Canyon or Vista Chino will also close.

According to the News Channel 3 First Alert Weather Team, the Coachella Valley is currently under a Windblown Dust Advisory due to gusty winds. Wind speeds are expected to max out Tuesday afternoon and evening then start to ease into Wednesday afternoon.

