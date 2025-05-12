Skip to Content
Hospitals grappling with critical nursing shortages

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - According to research, the United States is facing a significant nursing shortage.

This shortage is driven by factors including:

  • Retirements outpacing new entrants to the field;
  • Increased demand for health care from aging and chronic disease populations
  • Inadequate workforce support

In honor of National Nurses Week, Eisenhower Health is unveiling a permanent statue recognizing the extraordinary contributions of its nursing staff on Monday.

